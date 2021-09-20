President Kovind Confers Brig S V Saraswati With National Florence Nightingale Award 2021

President Ram Nath Kovind bestowed the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020 to Deputy Director-General of Military Nursing Service (MNS) Brig S V Saraswati on Monday. President Kovind conferred the award during a virtual ceremony. The National Florence Nightingale Award is the highest national distinction a nurse can achieve for selfless devotion and exceptional professionalism.

During the award ceremony on September 15, President Kovind noted that the milestone of vaccinating one crore plus people in a single day in India was possible only because of the dedication and constant efforts of nurses. The President stressed that it was only because of their sustained efforts that the country had achieved the distinction of vaccinating a sizeable portion of our population.

What are some of Brig S V Saraswati achievements?

Deputy Director-General of Military Nursing Service Brig S V Saraswati was awarded the National Florence Nightingale Award for her immense contribution to the MNS as a nurse administrator. As a renowned operation theatre nurse, she has assisted in more than 3,000 lifesaving and emergency surgeries and has trained residents, operation room nursing trainees and auxiliary staff in her career. She has prepared patient teaching materials and improvised drape kits and suture packing for cardiac surgeries.

Contributions of Brig Saraswati for MNS

Brig S V Saraswati is known for representing the MNS in various national and international forums. She has conducted various outreach activities for the troops and has trained more than a thousand soldiers and families in basic life support. She has rendered her services at various pan-India army hospitals and United Nations Peace Keeping Forces at Congo. She has held various levels of clinical and administrative appointments before assuming the prestigious appointment of Deputy Director-General of MNS.

More about Brig Saraswati

Brig Saraswati is a native of the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. She was commissioned into the MNS on December 28, 1983. She has served in the MNS for more than three and half decades, especially in perioperative nursing. In recognition of her meritorious and distinguished service in the nursing profession to the soldiers and their families, she was awarded General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation (2005), United Nations Medal (MONOC) (2007) and Chief of the Army Staff Commendation (2015).

(Image Credits - ANI/PTI)