President Kovind Confers Chief Of Army Staff Manoj Pande With Param Vishisht Seva Medal

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday received Param Vishisht Seva Medal from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan while he was presenting the Gallantry Awards (2022 Phase) at the Defence Investiture Ceremony.

Apart from the Army Chief, Captain Ashutosh Kumar (18 Madras), Nb Subedar Sreejith M (17 Madras) Hav.Anil Tomar (44 RR), Pinku Kumar (34 RR), Kashiray Bammanalli (44 RR) and Sepoy Jaswanth Reddy (17 Madras) were awarded Shaurya Chakra (posthumously) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan for their acts of gallantry.

All about Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande

On April 30, General Manoj Pande took charge as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on Saturday, succeeding General Manoj Mukund Naravane, who retired recently. It is pertinent to mention that General Manoj Pande is the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to lead the Indian Army.

General Pande was previously the Army's Vice Chief, of which he took charge in February when he replaced Lieutenant General CP Mohanty. Gen Pande was the head of the Eastern Army Command before becoming Vice Chief of the Army and was responsible for guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.

What is the Param Vishisht Seva Medal?

The Param Vishisht Seva Medal is a military award of India which was constituted in 1960. It is awarded in recognition to peace-time service of the most exceptional order and may be awarded posthumously as well.

All ranks of the Indian Armed Forces including Territorial Army, Auxiliary and Reserve Forces, Nursing officers and other members of the Nursing services and other lawfully constituted Armed Forces are eligible for the award.