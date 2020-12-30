President Kovind Confers Digital India Awards; Hails Digital Inclusion During Lockdown

President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Digital India 2020 awards via video conferencing on Wednesday. He stated that the Digital India Awards reflect the overall vision of the government to empower citizens to achieve their aspirations and make India a digital superpower. While appreciating the digital inclusion during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country, he said that due to proactive digital interventions, people have been able to ensure operational continuity of important government services during and after the lockdown, equally importantly, they have helped in pandemic management too.

READ | Opposition Leaders To Meet President Kovind At 5 Pm On Dec 9 Amid Protest Over Farm Laws

President Kovind's address at the Digital India Awards 2020 https://t.co/NQRTZhBYln — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 30, 2020

READ | Rahul Gandhi Submits '2 Cr Signatures' To President Against Farm Laws; Particulars Sketchy

While addressing everyone in his year-end briefing at the awards, he said, "The year is about to end now and let us hope the pandemic will also end soon. It will not be an overstatement to say that Coronavirus has changed the world in terms of social relations, economic activities, health care, education, and several other aspects of life. India was not only prepared to minimize the adverse impact of mobility-restrictions but also utilized the crisis as an opportunity to march ahead in various arenas. It was possible only because the digital infrastructure has been strengthened in recent years."

He added, "Education continued without a break as most institutions started offering lessons online. From the judiciary to telemedicine, scores of sectors switched to virtual mode. Technological advances are often termed as ‘disruptions’, but this year they helped us overcome the big disruption to a great -extent. Due to proactive digital interventions, we have been able to ensure operational continuity of important government services during and after the lockdown. Equally importantly, they have helped us in pandemic management too. The role of our digital warriors has been commendable in helping the country overcome challenges posed by the pandemic. Proactive implementation of platforms such as Arogya Setu, e-Office, and video conferencing services backed by a robust ICT infrastructure has helped the country reduce the pandemic hardships."

READ | President Kovind Praises KGMU For Its Leading Role In Battling Covid-19

Speaking about the lack of access to technology in the country, the president explained that a large segment of our population is still not able to derive the benefits of digital devices and services and the number of such people needs to be minimized by extending digital access to them through effective innovations. This will make our digital revolution more inclusive, he said.

We have pledged to make India more 'Aatmanirbhar'

Focusing on the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', he said, "As Covid-19 has impacted the global economy, we have pledged to make India more self-reliant, that is, 'Aatmanirbhar'. And technology is going to be a key enabler in that journey in the days to come.

He concluded by saying that India has been at the forefront of implementing and adopting modern technologies in different sectors and at all levels of governance and we have to keep challenging ourselves to deliver innovative solutions to improve the ease of living for all citizens.

This is the first time that the entire process of the Digital India Awards is being conducted online from nominations to screening to the award ceremony.

On December 28, President Kovind tweeted a video of him jogging on the Ghoghla beach in Diu in white kurta and pajama, was seen jogging on the beach-side in the video. In his tweet, he urged everyone to maintain good health and said 2020 was a difficult year and that we all should rise together as we enter 2021.

READ | President Kovind Shares Video Of Jogging On Diu Beach, Urges Everyone To Remain Fit