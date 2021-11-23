President Kovind Confers Gallantry Awards On Galwan Heroes; 4 Martyrs Awarded Vir Chakra

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Gallantry Awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-I for the second day at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Tuesday. During the awards ceremony, President Kovind accorded several gallantry awards like the Mahavir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, and the Vir Chakra to many Bravehearts, including the heroes of the Galwan Valley clash.

Col Santosh Babu was accorded Mahavir Chakra posthumously for resisting Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in Galwan valley in the Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard. His mother and wife receive the award from President.

#WATCH | Col Santosh Babu accorded Mahavir Chakra posthumously for resisting Chinese Army attack while establishing an observation post in the face of the enemy in Galwan valley in Ladakh sector during Operation Snow Leopard.



His mother and wife receive the award from President. pic.twitter.com/vadfvXBz9M — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Havildar Tejinder Singh was awarded Shaurya Chakra for thwarting Chinese soldiers during the violent stand-off. He fought fearlessly till he was grievously injured in the clash.

Delhi: Havildar Tejinder Singh awarded Vir Chakra for thwarting Chinese soldiers during the violent stand-off in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh. He fought fearlessly till he was grievously injured. pic.twitter.com/4oH1BIqF16 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Delhi: Subedar Sanjiv Kumar of 4 Para Special Forces accorded the Kirti Chakra posthumously for an operation in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir in which he killed one terrorist and injured two others.



His wife receives the award from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/pjxyPMjMY2 — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

President Kovind accorded the Vir Chakras to Naik Deepak Singh, Havildar K Palani, Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, and Sepoy Gurtej Singh for their gallant actions against the vicious attack by the Chinese Army in the Galwan valley in June last year.

Subedar Sanjiv Kumar of 4 Para Special Forces was accorded the Kirti Chakra posthumously for an operation in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir in which he killed one terrorist and injured two others. In addition, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek R Chaudhari also received Param Vishisht Seva Medal from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Delhi: Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Vivek R Chaudhari receives Param Vishisht Seva Medal from President Ram Nath Kovind. pic.twitter.com/WU45pE9ECd — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2021

Galwan Valley clash at LAC

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops had begun in May 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas. Both sides had gradually enhanced their military deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers along with heavy weaponry. The tension escalated after a deadly clash took place in the Galwan valley in June last year, killing 20 Indian soldiers.

Colonel Bikumalla Santosh, who was the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, was tasked with establishing an Observation Post. He successfully executed his task with a sound plan after organizing and briefing his troops about the situation. However, while holding position, his column faced stiff resistance from the Chinese adversaries who attacked the forces using lethal and sharp weapons along with pelting stones.

Despite being grievously injured, Colonel Santosh Babu led from the front with absolute command and control despite hostile conditions and resisted the enemy attack at his position. In addition, he also inspired and motivated his troops to hold ground. The Mahavir Chakra citation acknowledged the officer's supreme sacrifice for the nation.

Image: ANI