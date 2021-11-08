President Kovind Confers Prestigious Padma Awards Honouring Eminent Personalities

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday presented Padma Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Padma Awards, which are given to individuals in various disciplines/ fields of activities, are the highest honours in the country. President Kovind honoured the awardees in the presence of various dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were present at the event.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier announced the complete list of 119 personalities who will be conferred the Padma Awards by President Kovind. The list was announced on the eve of Republic day. These awards cater to various disciplines including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service. While 'Padma Shri' is awarded for distinguished service in any field, 'Padma Bhushan' is awarded for distinguished service of high order.

On the other hand, 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service. Among the 2021 awardees, Of the total awardees, 29 are women, 16 Posthumous awardees, and 1 transgender awardee. There will be no recepient of the Bharat Ratna in 2021.

Prominent awardees

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam and scientist Narinder Singh Kapany known as the 'father of fibre optics' were awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously. India's second-highest civilian award shall also be conferred to renowned sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo, cardiologist Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde, Islamic spiritual scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan and archaelogist BB Lal. Lal had discovered that there is temple-like structure below the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, a total of 10 persons shall be bestowed with Padma Bhushan.

The prominent awardees of the country's third-highest civilian award include veteran Congress leader and former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi who breathed his last in 2020 after contracting COVID-19. Similarly, ex-Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan who too passed away last year are in this list. Interestingly, late Islamic scholar Maulana Kalbe Sadiq who served as the senior vice-president of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has also been named as a recepient of Padma Bhushan. Additionally, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, retired bureaucrat Nripendra Misra who functioned as the Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi till 2019 and renowned singer KS Chithra will also receive Padma Bhushan. Meanwhile, Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri, former Goa Governor Mridula Sinha and social activist Sindhutai Sapkal are some of the key Padma Shri awardees.

Image: Twitter