Rashtrapati Bhavan Acknowledges Visitor MP's Quarantine; Didn't Shake Prez's Hand: Sources

Amid Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Singh self -isolating himself on Friday, after exposure to Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, President Ram Nath did not shake hands with the MP say sources. Singh had visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan along with a delegation of MPs, few days earlier, report sources. But government sources acknowledge that all protocols are being are being followed and that the President's office is in touch with health ministry. Dushyant Singh has not tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) as of now.

Singh, who was spotted attending a party in Lucknow with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, has self-isolated himself along with his mother former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje. The singer Kanika Kapoor has since then tested postive for COVID-19. She been self-isolated, after returned from UK, entering the country via Mumbai and then flying to Lucknow.

Moreover, Dushyant Singh reportedly also attended Parliament the next day and was sitting with Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari in the Central Hall on Thursday. Since then, Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien has gone into self-isolation after he revealed he had spent 2.5 hours sitting next to Dushyant Singh. Haryana MP Deepender Hooda too has gone into self-isolation after he had reportedly shared a lunch with Dushyant Singh on Thursday. Congress leader Jitin Prasada has confirmed that he has gone into quarantine after attending a party where Kanika Kapoor was present.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. He also appealed citizens to maintain a 'Janta curfew' by not stepping out from their homes on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM, a tribute to all essential officials like doctors, government officials, journalists, etc who were working. India's current tally stands at 218 cases, where 22 have been discharged and 4 deaths.

