President Kovind Expresses Concern Over Loss Of Life Due To Heavy Rains; Calls Maha Guv

President of India Ram Nath Kovind met with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday, July 24, and conveyed his concern over the loss of life and property caused by rainfall and floods in the state. The Governor informed him of the rescue and relief efforts being made to ease the situation for the people.

President Shri Ram Nath Kovind called Maharashtra Governor Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari and expressed his concern over loss of life and property in the state due to rains and floods. The Governor apprised him about rescue and relief works undertaken to mitigate people’s plight. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021

Rashtrapati Bhavan wrote in a Tweet, "President Ram Nath Kovind called Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and expressed his concern over the loss of life and property in the state due to rains and floods. The Governor apprised him about rescue and relief works undertaken to mitigate people's plight."

Vijay Wadettiwar, Maharashtra's Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation, stated that 136 deaths were reported in Maharashtra due to rain and other monsoon-related incidents as of last evening. On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced ex-gratia payments of Rs 5 lakh to the relatives of people who died in landslides triggered by heavy rains across the state. The state would also cover the costs of treatment for individuals who have been injured, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

On Thursday evening, a landslide occurred near Talai village in Mahad tehsil in Raigad district. In Mahad, NDRF teams and local officials were assisting with rescue efforts. According to Ajay Kumar Bansal, Superintendent of Police, Satara Rural, landslides devastated Ambeghar and Mirgaon villages in Satara's Patan tehsil on Thursday night, burying a total of eight houses. Local officials have not yet confirmed any deaths in the two events. In addition, a landslide in the coastal Ratnagiri district may have stranded ten people.

In another incident, a Ratnagiri-bound bus of the Karnataka government's transport service became stranded in water on the Kolhapur-Panhala road in the early hours of Friday. According to the authorities, up to 25 individuals were successfully evacuated. As rains pummeling the region and rivers were in the flow, officials claimed 84,452 people, including over 40,000 in Kolhapur district, were evacuated to safer regions in Western Maharashtra's Pune division. The Panchganga river in Kolhapur city was flowing at a higher level than during the peak of the floods in 2019, according to officials.

