President Kovind Extends Diwali Wishes To Nation, Says 'Celebrate Festival Clean & Safe'

President Ram Nath Kovind extended his best wishes and greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali and asked them to celebrate the festival in a clean and safe way. He also urged people to take a pledge to contribute towards protecting the environment.

Taking to Twitter, the President of India wrote in Hindi, "I extend my greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Diwali is the festival of victory of good over evil and light over darkness. Let us all together, celebrate this festival in a clean and safe way and take a pledge to contribute to protecting the environment."

दीपावली के शुभ अवसर पर मैं सभी देशवासियों को बधाई और शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। दीपावली बुराई पर अच्‍छाई की और अंधकार पर प्रकाश की विजय का पर्व है। आइए, हम सब मिलकर, इस त्‍योहार को स्‍वच्‍छ और सुरक्षित तरीके से मनाएं और पर्यावरण की रक्षा में योगदान करने का संकल्‍प लें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 4, 2021

On the eve of Diwali, on Wednesday, President Kovind greeted people and urged them to share prosperity and happiness with one another. He explained that Diwali represents the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Prez Kovind extends Diwali greetings

In a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Kovind said, "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm wishes and greetings to the people on the occasion of Diwali, saying "Greetings to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. I wish that this festival of lights brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune to your lives."

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Chief JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other leaders also took to Twitter to wish the country's citizens on the auspicious festival.

Taking to Twitter, Shah wrote, "May this great festival of light and happiness illuminate everyone's life with new energy, light, health and prosperity."

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy and Happy Diwali. May every house be illuminated with the light of happiness, peace, prosperity and health by the grace of Maa Lakshmi. May the hearts of all human beings be illuminated with the aura of truth by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. May this festival become a factor of auspiciousness and happiness for the entire creation."

प्रकाश पर्व दीपावली की आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं।



माँ लक्ष्मी की कृपा से प्रत्येक घर सुख-शांति, समृद्धि और आरोग्यता के आलोक से आलोकित हो।



प्रभु श्री राम की कृपा से समस्त मानवों के चित्त सत्य की आभा से दीप्त हों।



यह पर्व सम्पूर्ण सृष्टि के लिए मंगल व सुख का कारक बने। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 3, 2021

Diwali 2021

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a five-day holiday that begins with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. The festival will take place on November 4 this year. The day is observed with great zeal and intensity across the country, and it also commemorates the triumph of good over evil. People celebrate Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, by lighting diyas in their homes and worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on the day. Goddess Kali is also revered in several sections of the country. Apart from that, on Diwali, people light firecrackers. Firecrackers, on the other hand, have been outlawed in most Indian states because of the COVID-19 crisis and the threat to air quality.

