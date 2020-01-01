The Debate
President Kovind: 'New Decade Occasion To Renew Commitment Towards Stronger India'

General News

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 1 wished the nation on New Year & said that the new decade is an occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger India.

President

On the Occasion of New Year, President of Indian Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday wished the nation and said the "new decade is an occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger India." Taking to Twitter, the President wrote, "May 2020 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our families, to our country, and to our beautiful planet!"

'May 2020 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our...'

Besides him, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their wishes to the citizens of India on this occasion. 

"I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020. The New Year is a time for new beginnings," Naidu tweeted.  

'Lovely compilation'

On Tuesday, he also tweeted a montage that compiled what the country achieved in 2019 and what it hopes to achieve this year. The montage starts with a woman running on a beach, then a shot of the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel follows.

On December 31 night, thousands of people came out on the streets to celebrate and usher in the New Year. Firecrackers were heard in cities across the country.

