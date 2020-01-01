President Kovind: 'New Decade Occasion To Renew Commitment Towards Stronger India'

On the Occasion of New Year, President of Indian Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday wished the nation and said the "new decade is an occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger India." Taking to Twitter, the President wrote, "May 2020 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our families, to our country, and to our beautiful planet!"

'May 2020 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our...'

Happy New Year everyone!



The dawn of New Year and the new decade is an occasion to renew our commitment towards a stronger and more prosperous India.



May 2020 bring joy, peace and prosperity to our families, to our country, and to our beautiful planet! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2020

Besides him, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their wishes to the citizens of India on this occasion.

Have a wonderful 2020!



May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled.



आप सभी को साल 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2020

"I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all our citizens on the advent of the New Year 2020. The New Year is a time for new beginnings," Naidu tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों और प्रवासी भारतीय समुदाय को नव वर्ष 2020 की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। नव वर्ष आप और आपके परिजनों के जीवन में शुभता, संतोष, शिक्षा,स्वास्थ्य, समृद्धि और सौहार्द लाए। #Welcome2020 #NewYear2020 pic.twitter.com/64N3hfchc4 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 1, 2020

READ | Vice President appeals to eradicate caste system in India

READ | Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa to make inaugural Parliament speech on Jan 3

'Lovely compilation'

On Tuesday, he also tweeted a montage that compiled what the country achieved in 2019 and what it hopes to achieve this year. The montage starts with a woman running on a beach, then a shot of the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel follows.

Lovely compilation!



Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019.



Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians. https://t.co/HHghJe0owW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 31, 2019

On December 31 night, thousands of people came out on the streets to celebrate and usher in the New Year. Firecrackers were heard in cities across the country.

READ | Army Chief General Bipin Rawat calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

READ | DDCA seeks time till Delhi polls for conducting president's election, Gambhir not eligible