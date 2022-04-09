President Kovind greets citizens on Ram Navami

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind greeted citizens on the eve of Ram Navami on Saturday and said Lord Ram inspires us to follow the sublime values of virtue, tolerance, kindness and fraternity.

He said Ram Navami is an auspicious occasion to recall the ideals of Lord Ram and apply them in our lives.

Lord Ram's life inspires us to follow the sublime values of virtue, tolerance, kindness and fraternity, Kovind said.

“Our lives be guided by these eternal values while following our duties. Let us dedicate ourselves to follow the path shown by Lord Ram and resolve to build a glorious nation. On the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens,” the president said. PTI AKV SRY

