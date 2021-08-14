President Kovind Greets India On Independence Day Eve; 'Parliament Is Temple Of Democracy'

The President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday addressed the nation ahead of the 74th Independence Day. Wishing all Indians living in the country and abroad, the President said this day has a special significance because it marks the beginning of the 75th year of India's independence, for which 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is being celebrated.

Watch LIVE: President Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of the 75th Independence Day. https://t.co/aFdgjhwNwJ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 14, 2021

While stating that India's dream of freedom was realized through the struggle of many generations of known and unknown freedom fighters, the President of India said that all the country's freedom fighters set unique examples of sacrifice. He said, " I bow in respect to the pious memory of those brave martyrs."

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, the President said, "Our nation, like many others, suffered great injustices and tyranny under foreign rule. What distinguishes India, however, is that the character of our nationalist movement, led by Mahatma Gandhi, was based on the principles of truth and non-violence. Now as we look back to the seventy-five year journey of our republic, we have reasons to be proud of the considerable distance we have travelled. Gandhiji taught us that slow and steady steps in the right direction are preferable to rapid strides in the wrong direction. The world looks up at the miracle of India, home to the plurality of traditions and yet the biggest and most vibrant democracy."

Speaking about Tokyo Olympics 2020, the President said "Our sportspersons have brought laurels to the nation with their stellar performances. India has won the highest number of medals in the 121 years of its participation in the Olympics. Our daughters have achieved world-class excellence in playgrounds overcoming many adversities." He urged every parent to learn from the families of such promising daughters and provide opportunities to their daughters to explore avenues of growth.

President Kovind said, "The second wave of COVID-19 is being contained with the efforts of our doctors, nurses, health workers, administrators and other corona warriors. In the face of the crisis of Corona, lakhs of people have taken enormous risks to protect the health and life of others selflessly towards humanity, without caring for themselves. I heartily appreciate all such covid warriors."

Urging all the countrymen to get vaccinated as per protocol as soon as possible, Kovind asked everyone to encourage others to get vaccinated. Vaccination is the best protection for everyone at this time, he added. The President also informed that Rs 23, 220 crores is being spent on expanding medical facilities within one year.

He said that he is happy that growth in rural areas, especially in agriculture, has continued despite all odds. Kovind said, "When the ranking of 'Ease of Doing Business' improves, then it also has a positive impact on the 'Ease of Living' of the countrymen." Encouraging the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, to take advantage of this opportunity, he asked people to be proactive in realising their aspirations through democratic institutions.

Ram Nath Kovind said, "Now a new awakening is visible in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has started the process of consultation with all stakeholders who believe in democracy and the rule of law."

Stating that India's democracy is based on the parliamentary system, the President said that the Parliament is the "temple of our democracy". He added that the inauguration of this new building on the 75th anniversary of independence will be considered a historic starting point in the development journey of the world's largest democracy.

Kovind said, "Our democracy is based on the parliamentary system, so Parliament is the temple of our democracy. It is a matter of great pride for all the countrymen that this temple of our democracy is going to be established in a new building in the near future."

Informing that the government has launched several schemes to make this special year memorable, the President of India said that the " Gaganyaan Mission" holds special importance in those missions. It is a matter of pride for us that India has not only complied with the Paris Climate Agreement but is also contributing more than it has committed to protecting the climate, he added.

Image Credit: Twitter-@rashtrapatibhvn