Wishing prosperity and happiness for everyone, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday extended his warm greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan, and Paush Parva. Taking to his official Twitter handle, President Kovind tweeted, "Greetings to all on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan & Paush Parva. Highlighting the unity in diversity that defines our country, these festivals underline our organic relationship with nature. May the festivals bring prosperity and happiness to everyone."

Earlier on Wednesday, the president in a message to the citizens of the country said that the majority of festivals are celebrated in India depicts the country's relationship with nature and agriculture. "The festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan and Paush Parva, mark the harvesting season of crops as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring. People enjoy the fruits of good harvest and celebrate these festivals which also underline the need to preserve our environment. It is not only an example of Indian diversity but also that of unity in diversity of our country. I pray to God that these festivals develop the spirit of fraternity among the people while prosperity and happiness prevail in our country", he added.

Along with him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people ahead of the festivities and further urged them to abide by COVID-19 restrictions during the celebrations.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi followed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended their greetings on the occasion of Lohri. Among others included Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who took to Twitter to greet on the harvesting festivals.

The festivals of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Bhogali Bihu, Uttarayan, and Paush Parva significantly mark the harvesting season of crops in India as the winter season ends and ushers in the spring. While Lohri is celebrated with great enthusiasm in parts of Northern India, bonfire, folk songs, and parikrama are a major part of the celebrations which is followed by the distribution of prasad.

Notably, Lohri is observed on the night before Makar Sankranti welcoming the longer days as the sun begins its journey to the northern hemisphere.

