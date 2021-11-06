President Kovind Grieves Loss Of Life In Ahmednagar Hospital Fire; 11 Dead So Far

As fire engulfed a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, recent reports suggest that the death toll has now risen to 11. The fire that erupted at 11 am on Saturday at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital additionally left many injured. President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu while condoling the deaths at the civil hospital of the Maharashtra district, said that they were 'deeply saddened'.

Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each by the Maharashtra government has been announced for the kin of the deceased persons, according to a statement put out by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It is important to note that this is the fifth time in 2021 itself that the state of Maharashtra had witnessed a major fire incident at a hospital. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking stock of the situation had stated that he was anguished by the loss of lives.

President Kovind condoles loss of lives in Ahmednagar Hospital mishap

Putting out a statement via Twitter, President Kovind said that the news of the death of people at the Civil Hospital in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar was 'extremely saddening'. Here is what the President tweeted while extending condolences to the kin of the deceased persons.

अहमदनगर, महाराष्ट्र के सिविल अस्पताल में आग लगने से लोगों की मृत्यु का समाचार अत्यंत दुखद है। मैं शोकसंतप्त परिवारों के प्रति हार्दिक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और दुर्घटना में घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र अति शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 6, 2021

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his thoughts as he extended his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased persons. "Pained to learn about the loss of lives in a fire that broke out in the ICU ward of Ahmednagar District Hospital in Maharashtra. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured,'' VP Naidu wrote.

महाराष्ट्र के अहमदनगर के अस्पताल में हुए अग्निकांड के समाचार से बहुत व्यथित हूं। अस्पताल में भर्ती मरीजों और वहां के डॉक्टरों तथा स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों की सुरक्षा और शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं। दुर्घटना में हताहत लोगों के प्रति हार्दिक शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 6, 2021

Fire tragedy at a Civil hospital in Ahmednagar

District Collector Rajendra Bhosale informed that 17 patients were undergoing treatment for Coronavirus at the ICU ward of the hospital, out of which 11 were killed in the fire. Shankar Misal, chief of the fire department of Ahmednagar Municipal Corporation confirmed that the fire erupted at around 11 am. The official added that the bodies had been sent for post-mortem to further understand the reason of the deaths. As per the primary investigation, the fire might have been a result of a short circuit.

