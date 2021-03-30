President Kovind Has Undergone Successful Bypass Surgery At AIIMS Delhi: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday (March 30, 2021) informed that President Ram Nath Kovind has undergone a "successful" bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. He also congratulated the team of AIIMS doctors for a successful operation. The Union Minister prayed for the President's good health.

Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, "The President of India, Shri Ramnath Kovind has undergone a successful bypass surgery at AIIMS, Delhi. I congratulate the team of Doctors for a successful operation. Spoke to Director AIIMS to enquire about Rashtrapatiji’s health. Praying for his well-being and speedy recovery."

President Kovind undergoes "successful bypass surgery"

President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on March 27 after complaining of chest pain. He underwent several check-ups as per the doctors' recommendation, informed Army Hospital's health bulletin. Later, President was referred to the AIIMS, Delhi for further investigations. In an official statement on March 28, 2021, President's Secretariat said, "President Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, today afternoon. Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30. His health is stable."

Political leaders, Netizens wish for President Kovid's speedy recovery

After receiving the information, several other ministers and political leaders have started wishing for President's speedy recovery. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao also wished for the latter's well-being. He tweeted, "I wish Hon’ble President of India @rashtrapatibhvn Kovind Ji a quick recovery from his bypass surgery. Pray for his well-being."

Get well soon sir ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Vedanshu (@VedanshuJaiswal) March 30, 2021

Pray for his quick recovery. — My2Cents - Truth must prevail. Always ... (@MehrotraRP) March 30, 2021

Social media users also wished for the good health of the President. One of the users on Twitter wrote, "Prayers for the President's speedy recovery!" Another wrote, "May God bless President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji to quickly recover from surgery and long live in happiness. Salute to you, our RM Shri Rajnath Singh Ji." Twitter user wrote, "Jai Sri Ram praying for uneventful quick recovery."

(Picture Credit: ANI)