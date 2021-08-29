President Kovind Inaugurates 'Ramayana Conclave' In Ayodhya; Hails UP CM Yogi's Initiative

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the Ramayana Conclave in Ayodhya and spoke about the UP Government's efforts towards bringing Ramayana closer to common people through art and culture. Addressing the audience at the conclave, he lauded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his party for their efforts.

President Kovind at Ramayana Conclave

Speaking at the Ramayana Conclave in Ayodhya on Sunday, President Ram Nath Kovind said,

"I commend Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for the campaign that has been launched by Uttar Pradesh government today to take Ramayana to common people through art and culture by organising Ramayana Conclave."

President Kovind addressed the significance of Ramayana and discussed the ideals of Ram-Katha and said that it should be taught everywhere across the country. Mentioning a popular 'chaupai' of Ramcharitmanas, he said,

"The meaning of this line is that knowing the whole world as God, we should accept everyone with respect. Let us all see Goddess Sita and Lord Rama in every person. Lord Rama is for everyone, and Lord Rama is in everyone. Let us all fulfill our obligations with this warm thought."

President Kovind further spoke about Mahatma Gandhi's contribution towards India and said that it was he who visualised 'Ram Rajya' as an ideal India and also implemented the ideals of Lord Rama in public life.

Ramayana Conclave in Uttar Pradesh

The Ramayana Conclave is a 65-day long affair and will be organised in different cities of Uttar Pradesh which includes Baliya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Chitrkoot, Lalitpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Bareilly, Bijnor, and many others. It will also have several cultural programs during the event.

President Kovind inaugurated Ramayana Conclave at Ayodhya. He also laid foundation stones of some projects of Government of Uttar Pradesh aimed at promoting culture and tourism.



President Ram Nath Kovind is on a four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh starting from August 26. He arrived at Ayodhya on the special presidential train. The special train that has been organised by the Indian Railways will have an office for Ram Nath Kovind. The train will have all the facilities, such as free WiFi among others. The Indian Railways has taken extra measures in terms of security.

Further, he also laid the foundation stone of various projects of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier on Saturday, he inaugurated the Mahayogi Gorakhnath Vishwavidyalaya in Gorakhpur.

