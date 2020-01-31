India First Country To Entirely Digitise Process Of Hajj Pilgrimage: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind has said that India is the first country in the world to digitise the entire process of Hajj and a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims performed Hajj this time. "On the special request of my government, Saudi Arabia increased Hajj quota unprecedentedly, due to which a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims performed Hajj this time. India is the first country where the entire process of Hajj was done digitally and online," said Kovind, while addressing the joint session of both Houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session on Friday.

The Hajj pilgrimage is a mandatory journey for Muslims to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, which is considered as the holiest city for Muslims. The pilgrimage is said to be carried out at least once in a lifetime by Muslims.

President speaks on CAA

President Kovind during his address also mentioned the CAA stating that Mahatma Gandhi's wish has been fulfilled with the passage of the Act. His statement sparked uproar among Opposition members who tried to disrupt the President's speech to the Parliament.

"During Partition, father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi had said that Hindus and Sikhs who don't wish to stay in Pakistan may come and settle in India. Providing them a secure life is a duty of the Government of India. Many leaders and political parties lend their support to Bapu's idea time and again. I am pleased that their wish was fulfilled and the Citizenship Amendment Act which was passed in both Houses of Parliament," President Kovind told MPs in the Central Hall of Parliament.

President Kovind also noted the rise in communal attacks against minorities in Pakistan. He said that after the Nankana Sahib incident, India is obligated to raise the issue of minority rights in Pakistan at an international stage. "I condemn the attacks on minorities in Pakistan and request the international community to take cognizance of the matter."

Earlier in January, an angry mob of 400 people attacked the holy shrine at Nankana Sahib by pelting stones at the Gurudwara which is the birthplace of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

