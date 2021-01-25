President Kovind Lauds Soldiers On Eve Of Republic Day, Urges Citizens To Get Vaccinated

From lauding India’s response to COVID-19 pandemic, urging citizens to get inoculated, praising Indian army and underlining the importance of values of “justice, liberty, equity and fraternity” mentioned in Constitution, President Ram Nath Kovind spoke on a range of issues while addressing the nation on the eve of 72nd Republic Day.

He also especially noted the contribution of scientists, farmers and all the front-line workers who tackled the global health crisis that began last year and the world went ‘stand-still’. President Kovind said, “Scientists have made our lives easier” by not only decoding the novel coronavirus but also to develop COVID-19 vaccine in a limited period of time.

“Greetings to all of you on the eve of the 72nd Republic Day of the world’s largest and most vibrant democracy. In this land of ours, enriched by diversity, with many festivals, our national festivals are celebrated by everyone with great patriotic fervour,” said President Ram Nath Kovind.

“Every Indian salutes our farmers, who have made our vast and populous country self-reliant in food-grains and dairy products. Despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges and COVID-19 pandemic, our farmers sustained agricultural production,” he said before adding, “Our farmers, soldiers and scientists deserve special appreciation and a grateful nation greets them on this auspicious occasion of the Republic Day.”

President Kovind lauds Indian soldiers, mentions challenges

President Kovind lauded the Indian Army that ensures protection of the citizens in harsh condition including “freezing cold at Siachen and Galwan valley with temperatures as low as minus 50 to 60 °C to the scorching heat in Jaisalmer with temperatures as high as 50 °C”. He said that the warriors are always vigilant and added, “Every citizen feels proud about the bravery, patriotism and the spirit of sacrifice among our soldiers.”

Apart from hailing India’s success, President Kovind also condoled the death of COVID-19 patients and called the Corona warriors as ‘extra-ordinary citizens’. He said, “I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. Our frontline Corona-warriors were ordinary citizens who turned out to be extraordinary. The pandemic threatened to derail the young generation’s learning process, but institutions and teachers quickly adopted new technology and ensured that there was no break in education.”

He also touched upon the challenges faced by the nation including the economy, impact on educational institutions that resorted to online schooling among others. President Kovind, in his speech at 7 PM, noted the “remarkable feats” of democracy and mentioned the state elections that took place amid the pandemic and further noted that India is supplying vaccines and medicines to several nations before urging citizens to get vaccinated against novel coronavirus.

“I urge upon the countrymen to utilise this lifeline and get vaccinated as per guidelines. Your health opens the way for your advancement,” he said.

LIVE: President Kovind's address to the nation on the eve of the 72nd #RepublicDay https://t.co/Obuf3zwRMm — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 25, 2021

