President Kovind Leads By Example, Says 'I Pay Rs 2.75 Lakh Tax Per Month' For Development

Leading by example, President Ram Nath Kovind urged the people of the country to pay taxes for the sake of development. Addressing an event in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh, he asserted that the money of the taxpayers is utilized for developmental purposes, and if they don't pay tax on time, they would be at the receiving end of suffering resulting from underdevelopment. He then went on to add that even he pays half of the income he gets as tax.

We all our citizens, it's just that I am the first citizen of the country: President Kovind

Beginning on a lighter note, President Kovind said, "The country is ours - of the citizens. We all our citizens, it's just that I am called the first citizen of the country. Ministers will come for the term of five years and then they will leave, but we the citizens have to make sure that the country is in the best of shape." Having said that, he began to list down the 'n' number of times the citizens destroy public property. He said, "Sometimes in anger if say a train is not stopping at a particular railway station, we stop it forcibly we even set it on fire. If a train is set on fire who loses? People say it is government property. It is the taxpayer's money."

He then went on to point out that even he, just like the other citizens, pays tax. "It is often discussed that the President is the highest-paid official of the government, but then he pays tax as well. He gets Rs 5 lakh as salary but then he pays 2.75 lakh as tax," a laughing President Kovind said, pointing out that everyone discusses what he gets but no one discusses what he gives away. Drawing conclusion, he added, "It is this money that is utilized for development. If we don't pay, then India will continue to be underdeveloped and we will be the sufferers."

He also made it clear that he was not saying this because of a certain inclination towards a particular party. "After I took over the post, I have an inclination towards all parties, be it Congress, BJP, BSP." He went, "I sometimes feel that the other parties love me more."

President Kovind's Uttar Pradesh visit

On June 25, President Ram Nath Kovind took a train journey to visit his native village in Uttar Pradesh after 15 years. The President boarded a special train from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi and visited his birthplace Paraunkh in Kanpur on June 27. During his visit to Paraunkh village, he said, "I had never imagined even in my dreams that an ordinary boy like me from the village would get the privilege of discharging the responsibilities of the highest office of the country. But our democratic system has shown this by doing it"

On Monday, June 28, President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife arrived at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after an estimated 90-minute journey from Kanpur. The President was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.