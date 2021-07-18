President Kovind Likely To Visit J&K To Participate In Kargil Vijay Diwas Event On July 26

Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas that will be observed on July 26, President Ram Nath Kovind is likely to visit the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the day. According to sources, the police department of the valley has been directed to make necessary arrangements for the likely visit of President Kovind. Moreover, leaves of Security forces of Jammu and Kashmir have been canceled in view of the expected visit.

Republic Media Network has additionally learned that it will be a three-day visit to UT of Kashmir, Ladak. The visit will also witness President's presence in various functions including convocation events in the Kashmir valley. This year the valley will mark the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil War

During the winter of 1998–1999, some elements of the Pakistani Armed Forces were covertly training and sending Pakistani troops and paramilitary forces, some allegedly in the guise of mujahideen terrorists, into territory on the Indian side of the LoC. It was on July 26, 1999, when the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts in Kargil which had been occupied by the Pakistani Army. The war that took place between May and July of 1999 in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil district, was orchestrated by the then Pakistan army chief General Pervez Musharraf.

The Pakistan Army infiltrated into Indian territory in remote locations using subterfuge and captured several mountain tops overlooking the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway, after which the Indian Army launched "Operation Vijay", based on the information from local shepherds about they alleged positions.

Even as the Pakistani Army had positioned itself at higher altitudes due to its first-move infiltration, the Indian Army was quick to respond. Amid the war, Pakistan had asked the US to intervene, however, the then US President Bill Clinton refused to help until Pakistani forces withdrew from the Line of Control. The Indian Army attacked and defeated Pakistan, recapturing all positions by July 26, 1999. Since then, July 26 has been annually observed to commemorate the sacrifices of the soldiers in the Kargil War - the Kargil Vijay Diwas.