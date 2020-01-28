President Kovind Meets Tribal Guests, Artists, NSS And NCC Volunteers

At the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Ram Nath Kovind met tribal guests, artists, and dancers from different states of the country, who participated in the Republic day parade. The President has also posted a picture taken during the meeting on Twitter. The photo of Chhattisgarh tableau, which performed on Rajpath on Sunday, was also posted on the President's Facebook and Twitter account.

President Kovind met tribal guests, tableaux artistes, tractor drivers, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets & officials and other #RepublicDay Parade 2020 participants at Rashtrapati Bhavan today pic.twitter.com/Byhz4UzkN8 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 27, 2020