President Kovind, Ministers Commemorate Yoga Day 2022 Through Nationwide Programmes

Commemorating the occasion of the eighth International Yoga Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, along with many ministers, practised Yoga in the early hours of Tuesday in a bid to spread awareness regarding Yoga, the holistic approach to physical and mental wellness. President Ram Nath Kovind performed Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan and took to Twitter to share pictures of the same.

Greeting people on the International Yoga Day, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. It is India's gift to humanity and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body, and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits.”

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also shared pictures of the President practising Yoga along with others on Twitter.

President Kovind performs Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits. pic.twitter.com/ih8qFUEeVs — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar partook in Yoga Day 2022 celebrations in Bhiwani. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also participated in the Yoga celebrations at Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Haryana CM ML Khattar marks #InternationalDayofYoga in Bhiwani pic.twitter.com/OKmRBbBWje — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal participates in #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations in Kurukshetra, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/HGpV77kCNG — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Rajnath Singh, Kejriwal commemorates Yoga Day 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, also performed Yoga asanas amidst hundreds of people at Thyagaraj stadium of Delhi on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia take part in #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations at Thyagraj Stadium. pic.twitter.com/lXPLK2ggOP — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal appealed to people to resolve to practice Yoga and Pranayam on a daily basis. Arvind Kejriwal joined members of 'Dilli Ki Yogashala' at the stadium for the Yoga session.

In a series of tweets, he stated that the Delhi government has arranged free Yoga classes, and urged people to practice the exercises themselves and motivate others to do so in order to promote a healthy life. Residents of the city in groups of 20-25 were provided with an instructor by the Delhi government under the 'Dilli Ki Yogsahala' program.

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर आइए हम सब मिलकर एक संकल्प लें। हर रोज़ योग और प्राणायाम करेंगे।



दिल्ली सरकार ने आप सभी के लिए हर रोज़ निःशुल्क योग क्लासेज़ की व्यवस्था की है, स्वस्थ और निरोगी जीवन के लिए खुद भी योग करें और दूसरों को भी प्रोत्साहित करें। pic.twitter.com/PHLdDUGGmD — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 21, 2022

On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed Yoga to commemorate the eighth International Yoga Day. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar partook in the International Yoga Day celebration at Raj Bhavan organised by the Indian Navy on Tuesday.

Kolkata | West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at International Yoga Day celebration at Raj Bhavan organised by Indian Navy pic.twitter.com/lmzkeW4MnX — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians performed Yoga at the premises of the Parliament on Tuesday morning. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also performed Yoga at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi.

On the other hand, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and diplomats of various countries performed Yoga on the eighth International Yoga Day at Purana Qila.

Delhi | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians perform Yoga at the premises of the Parliament to mark #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/jaxxnYMjpT — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel performs Yoga at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi on #InternationalDayofYoga



(Source: Directorate of Public Relations) pic.twitter.com/jquGeiGvPe — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Delhi | External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and diplomats of various countries perform Yoga on the 8th #InternationalYogaDay at Purana Qila pic.twitter.com/R6o6ls7g07 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Marking the occasion of International Yoga Day, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur performed Yoga at Ridge Maidan.

Himachal Pradesh | CM Jairam Thakur leads mass Yoga event at Ridge Maidan on the occasion of International Yoga Day pic.twitter.com/YXRv5DK6CT — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur performs Yoga at Ridge Maidan on #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/2deey5WgO9 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

On the other hand, BJP President JP Nadda practised Yoga at Noida Stadium in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also performed Yoga at Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri near Agra.

BJP President JP Nadda practices Yoga at Noida Stadium on the 8th #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/Lh5a1HxgWU — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2022

Uttar Pradesh | Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi performs Yoga at Panch Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri on #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/NuyKu6H6Oe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2022

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha observes Yoga Day near Dal Lake in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday performed yoga asanas at an event on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar as he led the International Yoga Day celebrations in the union territory and urged all to embrace the ancient practice.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, Chief Secretary A K Mehta and Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Mattu, among others, participated in the event.

"This invaluable gift to humanity is being used as a therapeutic intervention for various disorders & bringing equilibrium of body, mind and intellect," he said.

Sinha said the theme for this year's International Yoga Day, 'Yoga For Humanity', underlines the message of universal brotherhood in trying times.