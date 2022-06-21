Last Updated:

President Kovind, Ministers Commemorate Yoga Day 2022 Through Nationwide Programmes

President Kovind marked Yoga Day 2022 by performing Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday morning . He said that Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage

Megha Rawat
Commemorating the occasion of the eighth International Yoga Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, along with many ministers, practised Yoga in the early hours of Tuesday in a bid to spread awareness regarding Yoga, the holistic approach to physical and mental wellness. President Ram Nath Kovind performed Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan and took to Twitter to share pictures of the same.

Greeting people on the International Yoga Day, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. It is India's gift to humanity and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body, and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits.”

The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also shared pictures of the President practising Yoga along with others on Twitter.

President Kovind performs Yoga at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar partook in Yoga Day 2022 celebrations in Bhiwani. Union Minister Piyush Goyal also participated in the Yoga celebrations at Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Rajnath Singh, Kejriwal commemorates Yoga Day 2022

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, also performed Yoga asanas amidst hundreds of people at Thyagaraj stadium of Delhi on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, Kejriwal appealed to people to resolve to practice Yoga and Pranayam on a daily basis. Arvind Kejriwal joined members of 'Dilli Ki Yogashala' at the stadium for the Yoga session.

In a series of tweets, he stated that the Delhi government has arranged free Yoga classes, and urged people to practice the exercises themselves and motivate others to do so in order to promote a healthy life. Residents of the city in groups of 20-25 were provided with an instructor by the Delhi government under the 'Dilli Ki Yogsahala' program.

On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performed Yoga to commemorate the eighth International Yoga Day. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar partook in the International Yoga Day celebration at Raj Bhavan organised by the Indian Navy on Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other parliamentarians performed Yoga at the premises of the Parliament on Tuesday morning. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also performed Yoga at Chhattisgarh Sadan in New Delhi. 

On the other hand, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar and diplomats of various countries performed Yoga on the eighth International Yoga Day at Purana Qila. 

Marking the occasion of International Yoga Day, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur performed Yoga at Ridge Maidan. 

On the other hand, BJP President JP Nadda practised Yoga at Noida Stadium in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also performed Yoga at Panch Mahal in Fatehpur Sikri near Agra. 

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha observes Yoga Day near Dal Lake in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday performed yoga asanas at an event on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar as he led the International Yoga Day celebrations in the union territory and urged all to embrace the ancient practice.

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil, Chief Secretary A K Mehta and Srinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Junaid Mattu, among others, participated in the event.

"This invaluable gift to humanity is being used as a therapeutic intervention for various disorders & bringing equilibrium of body, mind and intellect," he said.

Sinha said the theme for this year's International Yoga Day, 'Yoga For Humanity', underlines the message of universal brotherhood in trying times.

