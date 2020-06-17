'Their Valour Will Be Etched In India's Memory': President On Soldiers Martyred At LAC

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday paid homage to the 20 Indian Army personnel martyred in the faceoff with China at the Line of Actual Control. In his capacity as the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the President hailed the exemplary courage showcased by the soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. According to him, the soldiers who laid down their lives in Galwan Valley had upheld the best traditions of the Armed Forces. He stated that their valour would be etched in the country's memory. On this occasion, President Kovind extended his condolences to the kin of the martyrs.

As Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, I bow to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers to protect the sovereignty and integrity of the country. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 17, 2020

All those who laid down their lives in Galwan valley of Ladakh have upheld the best traditions of the Indian armed forces. Their valour will be eternally etched in the memory of the nation. My deepest condolences to their families. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 17, 2020

All-party meeting convened to discuss LAC situation

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. On Tuesday morning, senior commanders took stock of the situation and the talks started at about 7 am. Speaking at the meeting with Chief Ministers earlier in the day, PM Modi issued a strong statement on the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel. Stressing that bravery was a part of Indian tradition, the PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. The PM has convened an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the present situation at the LAC.

S Jaishankar conveys strong protest

In a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed the protest of the Indian government in the strongest terms on the violent faceoff in the Galwan Valley. Mentioning that the Chinese side had sought to erect a structure on the Indian side of the LAC in violation of all agreements, Jaishankar remarked that the former took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. Underlining that this would have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship, he urged China to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. During the discussion, it was agreed that neither side would take any action to escalate matters and would ensure the implementation of disengagement understanding of June 6.

