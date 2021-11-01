President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday, November 1 extended greetings to the people of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry and Lakshadweep on the formation day of their respective states and union territories. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people on the formation day of their respective states.

The official Twitter account of Rashtrapati Bhavan shared a tweet, "Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on the formation day. My best wishes to the residents of these States and Union Territories for their bright future".

Vice-President Naidu greeted people of various states and UT's and shared a tweet, "My heartiest greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep & Pudducherry on their formation day today".

He further added that these states and Union Territories have come a long way since their formation, and have made the nation proud with their achievements.

Union Ministers greet people on State/ UT Foundation Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and other states & UTs on the occasion of statehood day., further urging the people to work towards the welfare and progress of the states.

भारत का दिल कहे जाने वाला मध्यप्रदेश धर्म व संस्कृति की एक ऐसी भूमि है जिसने अपने परिश्रम से पूरे देश को गौरवान्वित किया है। कृषि कल्याण से लेकर गरीब कल्याण तक अंत्योदय के पथ पर अग्रसर राज्य के सभी निवासियों को व मुख्यमंत्री @ChouhanShivraj जी को राज्य स्थापना दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 1, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Best wishes to the people of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana on their Statehood Day. We are proud of the rich culture of all these states. Praying for the development and prosperity of every state in the coming years".

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter to wish the people of Punjab on the Foundation Day, "I join my sisters & brothers of Punjab on the occasion of Punjab Day. The proud & hardworking people of the state, always known for their warmth & resilience, have played an exemplary role in the progress of the nation".

He also extended the greetings to people and leaders of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala on the occasion of Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh, Kannada Rajyotsava & Kerala Piravi. He further urged the people to work towards creating an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

(Image: PTI)