President Kovind Paves Way As Foreigner Bride's Destination Wedding Clashes With His Visit

President Ram Nath Kovind's office has come to the rescue of a foreigner who intends to get married in India and has directed officials to ensure that her wedding, planned at a luxury hotel, is in no way affected owing to his coincidental stay there. Not only that but the woman, who took to Twitter to seek help from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, also got the Presidential wishes for her marriage which is to be held at the Taj Vivanta in Cochin on January 6th, 2020.

Ashley Hall posted a tweet tagging President Ram Nath Kovind's office expressing worries over her planned wedding in view of the overnight stay of President Kovind at the hotel en route to Lakshadweep on an official visit. The President's Secretariat swung into action and directed officials that the security drill should not affect the wedding, which is to take place in the luxury hotel.

According to sources, the woman is from the United States, and although the preparations have been going on from the past few months, she and her relatives were later informed that President Kovind will be visiting the hotel of the same day, at which point they began to believe that it could prove disruptive to their plans.

Bride asks for help:

Below is the interaction between Ashley Hall and the President of India

Hey @rashtrapatibhvn- anything you can do to help us with your security team so that we don’t have to move our wedding from the @Taj_Cochin in under 48 hours? https://t.co/0S5y9az9Hk — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

Sometimes you plan a destination wedding for 8 months at an elite hotel in India.



Sometimes the President of India makes an impromptu trip to that hotel on the day of the wedding.



Sometimes you get 48 hours notice to plan an entirely new wedding. — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 4, 2020

I want to thank the @Taj_Cochin and State Officials for working on this with us throughout the day. Hoping we can have a beautiful wedding with the blessings of The Honorable @rashtrapatibhvn. https://t.co/i6lR4D9YDQ — Ashley Hall (@hall_ash) January 5, 2020

President Kovind's office replies:

We are glad the issues have been resolved. President Kovind conveys his best wishes to you on this joyous occasion — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 5, 2020

