President Kovind Paves Way As Foreigner Bride's Destination Wedding Clashes With His Visit

General News

President Ram Nath Kovind's office has come to the rescue of a foreign bride and directed officials to ensure her wedding goes on without any disturbance.

President

President Ram Nath Kovind's office has come to the rescue of a foreigner who intends to get married in India and has directed officials to ensure that her wedding, planned at a luxury hotel, is in no way affected owing to his coincidental stay there. Not only that but the woman, who took to Twitter to seek help from the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, also got the Presidential wishes for her marriage which is to be held at the Taj Vivanta in Cochin on January 6th, 2020. 

Ashley Hall posted a tweet tagging President Ram Nath Kovind's office expressing worries over her planned wedding in view of the overnight stay of President Kovind at the hotel en route to Lakshadweep on an official visit. The President's Secretariat swung into action and directed officials that the security drill should not affect the wedding, which is to take place in the luxury hotel. 

According to sources, the woman is from the United States, and although the preparations have been going on from the past few months, she and her relatives were later informed that President Kovind will be visiting the hotel of the same day, at which point they began to believe that it could prove disruptive to their plans. 

Bride asks for help: 

Below is the interaction between Ashley Hall and the President of India

President Kovind's office replies: 

Published:
