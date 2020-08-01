President Kovind, PM Modi Extend Wishes To The Nation On The Occasion Of Eid-al-Adha

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind extended their wishes to the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Adha on Saturday. President Kovind urged everyone to share happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread. In view of the pandemic, the Muslim community has been urged to avoid large celebrations and congregations and follow the SOPs issued. A significant festival for Muslims, Eid-al-Adha is celebrated to mark Islamic prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) unwavering faith and devotion to Allah.

"Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered," PM Modi tweeted on the occasion.

READ | Eid Al-Adha Celebrated In Delhi Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Eid Mubarak! Idu’l Zuha symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and amity which inspires us to work for the well-being of one and all. On this occasion, let us share our happiness with the needy and follow social distancing norms and guidelines to contain COVID-19 spread. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2020

READ | Eid-al-Adha 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Priyaka Chopra Extend Wishes

Eid Mubarak!



Greetings on Eid al-Adha. May this day inspire us to create a just, harmonious and inclusive society. May the spirit of brotherhood and compassion be furthered. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Jama Masjid witnessed a sizeable number of people for the early morning namaz on Eid. Shahi Imam Mufti Mukarram of Fatehpuri Masjid said, "People observed social distancing and wore masks in the mosque during namaz. The mosque was full, but the number was less than previous years, as people were not allowed to offer namaz on the streets." The temperature of people entering the mosque was also checked at the entrance.

The festival, popularly known as Bakri Eid, marks festivities and sacrifice of animals, like goats and sheep, by people to express their devotion to God.

READ | Salman Khan Conveys Greetings On Eid, Netizens Get Excited About 'hint' With Photo

READ | Muslims In Kashmir Valley Offer Eid Prayers While Maintaining Social Distancing