President Kovind, PM Modi, HM Shah And CDS Bipin Rawat Salute Forces On 73rd Army Day

On the occasion of the 73rd Army Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind, CDS General Bipin Rawat and Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to Army officers, ex-servicemen and their families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indian Army on behalf of the whole nation and congratulated to the soldiers who dedicate every moment of their lives in the service of Ma Bharati and their families on the occasion of Army Day. "The army is strong, courageous and determined, and has always held the head of nation high with pride. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen."

मां भारती की रक्षा में पल-पल मुस्तैद देश के पराक्रमी सैनिकों और उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। हमारी सेना सशक्त, साहसी और संकल्पबद्ध है, जिसने हमेशा देश का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा किया है। समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से भारतीय सेना को मेरा नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, President Kovind remembered the Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation and said the country will remain forever grateful to the courageous soldiers and their families.

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army.



We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation.



India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.



Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2021

CDS General Bipin Rawat expressed gratitude towards brave soldiers on the occasion of 73rd Army Day and said that the Army will continue inspiring the future generations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted on the occasion of 73rd Army day and said, "I salute the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the brave soldiers of the country".

भारतीय सेना शौर्य और पराक्रम की प्रतीक है।



देश के बहादुर सैनिकों के अदम्य साहस और बलिदान को नमन करता हूं। राष्ट्र के प्रति उनकी नि:स्वार्थ सेवा और समर्पण पर सभी देशवासियों को गर्व है।



हमारे वीर जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को ‘थल सेना दिवस’ की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। pic.twitter.com/2r27CEdQbC — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 15, 2021

73rd Army Day

On Friday, India is celebrating the 73rd Army Day. Every year, the Indian Army day is celebrated on January 15. The day is celebrated to honour our heroes who are standing strong to protect the country and have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood. The nation pays tribute to the valour of the Bravehearts on this day in gratitude for their selfless service.

(With ANI Inputs)