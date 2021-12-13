President Kovind, PM Modi & Others pay Homage To Soldiers Slain In 2001 Parliament Attack

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers on Monday paid tribute to people who lost their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack for their "service to the nation and supreme sacrifice". "I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen," tweeted PM Modi. Union minister for home affairs Amit Shah also wrote, "I salute the courage and valour of all the soldiers, who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the temple of Indian democracy - Parliament House - in the cowardly terrorist attack".

"I pay homage to brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001, defending the Parliament of the world’s largest democracy against a dastardly terrorist attack. The nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice,” President Kovind wrote on Twitter.

President Kovind, PM Modi pay respect to bravehearts slain in 2001 Parliament attack

Defence minister Rajnath Singh wrote today, "The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty". On the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, and other parliamentarians in Delhi paid respect to the security personnel who died in the attack. On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists attacked the Parliament complex and began fire indiscriminately, killing 14 persons, mostly security services members and a civilian.

Parliament attack history

The incident happened around 40 minutes after Parliament had adjourned, and there were about 100 people in the premises at the time. The terror incident heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, prompting a substantial security upgrading of the Parliament complex. The investigation was taken up by the Delhi Police's anti-terror squad, Special Cell, which was established in 1986 to prevent, detect, and investigate cases of terrorism, organised crime, and other major crimes in the national capital. The Special Cell of the Delhi Police cracked the case in 72 hours and arrested four people in connection with it: Mohammed Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain, Afsal Guru, and SAR Geelani. Two of them were acquitted, but in February 2013, Afzal Guru was hung in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Shaukat Hussain was imprisoned during his term. The Delhi Police has increased its security precautions in the national capital on the 20th anniversary of the attack.

