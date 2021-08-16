Last Updated:

President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary

The former Prime Minister and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee served thrice as the Prime Minister of India. He passed away on August 16, 2018.

Written By
Nikita Bishay

Credits: ANI


President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 16, paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in the national capital.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid their floral tributes to the former prime minister at his memorial. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present at the memorial.

Meanwhile, many political leaders took to Twitter and recalled Vajpayee's contribution to the nation's development.

In a tweet, BJP national president JP Nadda said: "Atal ji's whole life was dedicated to the country, your commitment to democratic ideals is an inspiration for all of us."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called  Vajpayee a towering statesman, an erudite parliamentarian, a gifted poet and an orator par excellence. "Swargiya Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was one of India’s finest Prime Ministers who ushered in a new era of development. I bow in reverence to the ‘Ajatshatru’ on his death anniversary," he tweeted.

READ | PM Modi, Prez Kovind pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Saidev Atal on death anniv

Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant tweeted, "I join the nation in paying my tributes to our great leader, former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary."


Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna awardee, and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee served thrice as the Prime Minister of India. Prominent writer and an efficient leader, Vajpayee is known for his outstanding contribution to Indian politics and the nation. He passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi. 

READ | President Kovind unveils Atal Bihari Vajpayee's portrait, remembers his 'liberal thinking'

(Image Credits: ANI)

READ | Himachal Pradesh Cabinet to install Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue at Shimla's Iconic Ridge
READ | On Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, President, PM & others pay tribute
READ | Era of good governance, welfare of poor started during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure as PM: Amit Shah
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND