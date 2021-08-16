President Kovind, PM Modi Pay Tributes To Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His Death Anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, August 16, paid homage to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the 'Atal Samadhi Sthal' in the national capital.



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also paid their floral tributes to the former prime minister at his memorial. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were also present at the memorial.



Meanwhile, many political leaders took to Twitter and recalled Vajpayee's contribution to the nation's development.

In a tweet, BJP national president JP Nadda said: "Atal ji's whole life was dedicated to the country, your commitment to democratic ideals is an inspiration for all of us."

भारतीय राजनीति के युगपुरुष, भाजपा के संस्थापक, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर सादर नमन!

असंख्य कार्यकर्ताओं के पथ-प्रदर्शक अटल जी का पूरा जीवन देश को समर्पित रहा, लोकतांत्रिक आदर्शों के प्रति आपकी प्रतिबद्धता हम सभी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत है। pic.twitter.com/HygQBgClID — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 16, 2021

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called Vajpayee a towering statesman, an erudite parliamentarian, a gifted poet and an orator par excellence. "Swargiya Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji was one of India’s finest Prime Ministers who ushered in a new era of development. I bow in reverence to the ‘Ajatshatru’ on his death anniversary," he tweeted.

Goa CM Dr Pramod Sawant tweeted, "I join the nation in paying my tributes to our great leader, former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his death anniversary."

On his death anniversary, my tributes to "Bharat Ratna", former Prime Minister respected Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, symbol of honesty, integrity, probity and good governance. #HamareAtal pic.twitter.com/mgfUjUUimQ — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) August 16, 2021



Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna awardee, and BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee served thrice as the Prime Minister of India. Prominent writer and an efficient leader, Vajpayee is known for his outstanding contribution to Indian politics and the nation. He passed away on August 16, 2018, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi.

(Image Credits: ANI)