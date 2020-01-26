President Kovind Recieves Traditional 21-Gun Salute At Republic Day Parade

On the occasion of the Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind received the customary 21-gun salute after he hoisted the National Flag kickstarting the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, New Delhi. The salute was presented by the 2233 Field Battery under the command of Lieutenant Colonel C Sandeep. The gun position officer was Naib Subedar Anil Chand.

The 21 Gun Salute is presented during the Republic Day, Independence Day and during visits of foreign guests to in India. The 21 Gun Salute is performed by the firing of cannons or artillery as a form of military honor. 21 cannons are fired at interval of 2.25 seconds, precisely, to cover the entire National Anthem of 52 seconds in 3 successive rounds of 7 cannons each. It commences right after the National Flag is unfurled. The entire anthem witnesses the booming 21-Gun Salute.

On the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the recently inaugurated National War Memorial (NWM) in New Delhi. Following the wreath-laying ceremony, the 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony kickstarted. This was the first time that the PM laid a wreath at the National War Memorial on Republic Day instead of the Amar Jawaan Jyoti under the arch of the India Gate. The Prime Minister was received at the war memorial by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the first-ever Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhaduria.

Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate the day when India became an independent republic after its constitution came into effect.

