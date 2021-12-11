President Kovind Reviews IMA Passing Out Parade In Dehradun; Pays Tribute To CDS Gen Rawat

President Ram Nath Kovind reviewed the passing out parade, in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, at the Chetwode Building Drill Square, Indian Military Academy in Dehradun on Saturday, 11 December 2021. In his address, the president paid tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat and others killed in the IAF helicopter crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu.

LIVE: President Kovind's address at the passing out parade of the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun https://t.co/SYIPpGj5lC — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 11, 2021

He said, "We gathered here today and the nation has yet to come out of the shock of the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat, the Chief of Defence Staff. As you know 12 others, including General Rawat's wife Shrimati Madhulika Rawat Ji was also killed in the chopper crash."

Praising the CDS, President Kovind stated, "General Rawat was an extraordinary military leader and his death creates a void that cannot be filled. Uttarakhand was his home and he was trained at the Indian Military Academy. Here he was awarded the Sword of Honour for his exceptional skills. But for the tragedy, he would have been among us today looking at the passing out parade, the delight and the pride for the cadets."

He mentioned, "General Rawat added to the glory of the IMA, which is an institution with an inspiring tradition. Before him, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and many other extraordinary warriors and strategists began their journey young cadets and potential leaders."

The occasion was also attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh, and other top officials. President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Dehradun on Friday to attend an event at the Indian Military Academy (IMA). On Saturday, Kovind addressed the cadets and reviewed the IMA's passing out parade. Kovind was welcomed by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmeet Singh, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj, and other top officials upon his arrival. As a memento, the governor presented the president with a replica of the Kedarnath temple at the Raj Bhavan.

IAF chopper crash

A Mi5-V17 chopper carrying General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 12 others flying from Sulur Air Force Base to Wellington crashed in Tamil Nadu's Upper Coonoor region. Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor, and he is presently being treated for severe burns at Bengaluru's Command Hospital. On the evening of December 9, an IAF plane carrying the mortal remains of 13 people killed in a helicopter crash near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, arrived at the Palam airbase in Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Palam airbase to pay their respects to the departed.

Image: Twitter@RashtrapatiBHVN/PTI