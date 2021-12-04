President Kovind Says PAC Assures Executive's Administrative Accountability To Legislature

President Ram Nath Kovind emphasised the importance of Parliamentary Committees in general and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Saturday, adding that the committees "administrative accountability of the administration towards the legislature." President Ram Nath Kovind, speaking at the centennial anniversary of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, said that parliamentary democracy would be incomplete without these two committees.

The President stated, "The Parliamentary Committees in general and the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), in particular, ensure administrative accountability of the Executive towards the Legislature. Without them, parliamentary democracy would be rendered incomplete." He added, "It is this aspect of holding the executive to account on behalf of the people, which is at the heart of the functioning of the PAC."

President Kovind mentioned, "This element of accountability defines its true role. Since it is the Parliament that grants permission to the Executive to raise and spend funds, it has the duty to assess whether funds were raised and spent accordingly or not."

He cited Mahatma Gandhi's assertion that "accounting is as important to a clean public life as cleanliness is to social life." The Public Accounts Committee, according to the President, has lived up to such elevated aspirations and expectations. "It has a commendable and excellent record over the decades."

VP Venkaiah Naidu Calls Upon PAC To Reinvent Self

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu spoke on the government's welfare applications for development needs on Saturday, calling for a wide debate on harmonisation of welfare and development objectives against the backdrop of the government doling out "freebies" and urging the PAC to look into it. He asserted that it will allow for a broader public debate on the scope of excessive spending and mismanagement of the country's resources.

Public Accounts Committee

The Committee on Public Accounts is established by Parliament each year to examine accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by Parliament for Government of India expenditure, the annual Finance Accounts of Government of India, and any other accounts laid before Parliament that the Committee deems appropriate, such as accounts of autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies (except those of Public Undertakings and Government Companies which come under the purview of the Committee on Public Undertakings). The Committee on Public Accounts, which was established in 1921, is the oldest Parliamentary Committee. The Committee is made up of 22 members, 15 of whom are elected by the Lok Sabha and 7 of whom are associated with the Rajya Sabha. The Speaker has the authority to appoint the Committee's Chairman from among its members.

(with inputs from ANI)