President Kovind Shares Video Of Jogging On Diu Beach, Urges Everyone To Remain Fit

President of India Ram Nath Kovind tweeted a video of him jogging on the Ghoghla beach in Diu on Monday morning. The President, in a white kurta and pajama, was seen jogging on the beach-side in the video. In his tweet, he urged everyone to maintain good health and said 2020 was a difficult year and that we all should rise together as we enter 2021.

Remain fit and healthy

"After a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together, and make an endeavor to remain fit and healthy. May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives," tweeted the official handle of the President of India. The video shows President Kovind jogging on the pristine beach. He arrived in Diu on Friday and will depart on Monday.

Jogged on the pristine Ghoghla beach in Diu this morning.



As we enter 2021, after a difficult year that has tested us all, let us rise together and make an endeavour to remain fit and healthy.



May the coming year bring good health and prosperity in our lives. pic.twitter.com/dcQjZxB4Xk — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 28, 2020

On Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in the Union Territory of Diu for a three-day visit. The President, who was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind, inaugurated the newly constructed circuit house on Jalandhar beach here in the afternoon, an official said.

As far as the coronavirus pandemic is concerned, on December 21, President Ram Nath Kovind said that public hospitals like it have played a leading role in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. He particularly praised Lucknow’s prestigious King George's Medical University hospital during his address to its 16th convocation.

