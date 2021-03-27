President Kovind Shifted To AIIMS Delhi, To Undergo Planned Bypass Surgery On March 30

President Ram Nath Kovind, who was referred to AIIMS, Delhi in the afternoon on 27th March for further health check-ups, will undergo a planned bypass surgery expected to be performed on March 30 as recommended by the experts.

In an official statement, President's Secretariat said, "President Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to AIIMS, Delhi, today afternoon. Post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure which is expected to be performed on the morning of March 30. His health is stable." READ | PM Modi speaks to President Ram Nath Kovind's son, enquires about his well-being

On March 27, President Kovind was admitted to Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort. He underwent several check-ups as per the doctors' recommendation. A medical bulletin by the Army Hospital stated, "Hon’ble President of India, visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable."

In a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President expressed gratitude towards those who enquired about his condition and prayed for his good health. The tweet read, "The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently in Bangladesh for a two-day visit, asked about the President's wellbeing. PM spoke with President Kovind's son and expressed his wishes for his good health. PMO tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji’s son. He inquired about the President’s health and prayed for his well-being." Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke with the President's family and inquired about his health. Shah tweeted, "Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji's family and inquired about his health. I pray to almighty for his good health and well-being."

