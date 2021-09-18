President Kovind Speaks On The Role Of CAG In Audit Engagements; Urges Improvements

Audit engagement will provide a good opportunity for gaining a deep understanding of the system and thus will provide better chances to CAG for recommending further improvements, said President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. He spoke at the valedictory ceremony of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service Trainees of 2018 and 2019 batches at the National Academy of Audit and Accounts in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

Further, talking about the role of CAG in audit engagements, he said that a big institution like CAG needs to be aware of the opportunities that can be provided for systematic improvements. After focusing on the audit engagements, it will have a better understanding of the system, he added. President Kovind also spoke about the digital initiatives taken by the central government. He said that with the government process getting digitised day by day, it has reduced the distance between the citizens and the states thus enhancing citizen convenience. Also, through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), money can now reach even to the poorest person in the most remote corner of the country, he added.

Audit engagements provide a unique opportunity of gaining deep understanding of system and place you in a good position of suggesting improvements. Governments will take serious note of advice made by an institution like CAG. pic.twitter.com/5VdltKUPSY — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 18, 2021

Using analytics tools and information from a large volume of data will help to make the audit engagements more focused and efficient. Thereafter any probable risks can be detected at an early age, Kovind said.

President Kovind speaks on the impact of COVID on economy

Talking about the challenges faced by the people of the country during the pandemic situation, he stated that the economy has been badly affected due to COVID-19. Meanwhile, the government has taken necessary steps to help those people in distress and towards the welfare of the poor. However, the resources belonging to the upcoming generation must be effectively used and the CAG plays an important role in this, the President stated.

"We owe it to them that these scarce resources are put to best possible use and are most effectively used for the welfare of the poor and needy."

Ram Nath Kovind visits Himachal Pradesh

As stated by the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, President Kovind is on a visit to Himachal Pradesh for a special session on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of statehood of Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, on Friday, he addressed an event at the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Shimla.

(Image: Twitter/@RashtrapatiBhavan)