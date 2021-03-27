President Kovind Stable, Referred To AIIMS; Rashtrapati Bhavan Posts Statement With Thanks

President Ram Nath Kovind, who was admitted to the Army Hospital (R&R) on Friday after complaining of chest pain, is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further observation. The hospital authorities informed that President's condition is stable, while a statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that it had been a routine checkup. The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in its official statement said, "The condition of President Ram Nath Kovind is stable. He is being referred to AIIMS, Delhi for further investigation."

President Kovind's condition is stable: Army Hospital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, had also inquired about the President's health. PM spoke to President Kovind's son and offered prayers for the latter's good health. Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted, "PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji’s son. He enquired about the President’s health and prayed for his well-being." Also, Union Minister Amit Shah spoke to the President's family and asked about his health status. Shah tweeted, "Have spoken to Rashtrapati Ji's family and inquired about his health. I pray to almighty for his good health and well-being."

President Kovind visits Army Hospital after complaining of the chest-discomfort

On Friday, a medical bulletin by the Army Hospital stated that the 75-year-old had visited the hospital after chest discomfort. He underwent several check-ups as per the doctors' recommendation. The bulletin read, "Hon’ble President of India, visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable."

In the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, the President also extended gratitude towards those who enquired about his health and prayed for his well-being. The tweet read, "The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: PTI