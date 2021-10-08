President Kovind Terms Healthcare & Education As Twin Pillars For Nation's Growth

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has stated that a strong delivery mechanism is necessary to make appropriate use of technology, in order to bring health care services to the most remote parts of the country. He termed healthcare and education as twin pillars for a nation's growth. During the inauguration event of the newly constructed Teaching Hospital of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, President Kovind said that technology and human assets were critical for establishing a self-reliant India.

President Kovind inaugurates the newly built Teaching Hospital of the Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences at Chamarajanagar, Karnataka today.



Details: https://t.co/PTA0Edrc92 pic.twitter.com/ZomrhbP36m — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 7, 2021

The President further stated that the area surrounding the CIMS is intensively covered with forests, and most of the people residing in that area are from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities. He directed the CIMS administration as well as the Karnataka government to find ways of making affordable healthcare accessible for them and with the intent of providing universal healthcare for all.

He also claimed that the Central Government has further raised the number of AIIMS from just 6 to 22 as well as establishing new medical colleges in every district to strengthen the nation's healthcare infrastructure. As several new post-graduate colleges are opening, the already established post-graduate institutions are motivated towards becoming centres of excellence, he noted.

'Without human resources building infrastructure will be useless'

As per a press release from Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Kovind further explained that without human resources, the infrastructure will be useless. He also said, “All technology would be useless if we don't have a robust delivery mechanism. We need to take our health services to the remotest corners of our country. We can hope to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat only when our technology, human resources and the access to both come together."

He expressed his delight at the CIMS' third-place ranking in the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme's effective implementation in 2020-21. Commenting on the Centre's effort to combat COVID, he stated that the recurrence of COVID-19 has mostly subsided and that this would not have been achievable without the tremendous devotion of the medical community. He added that some people gave their lives in the line of duty while dealing with the disease.

The President also stated that the unwavering zeal of the corona warriors such as physicians, nurses, paramedics, as well as others, have made the country proud. The greatest immunisation campaign in history was made possible by the same devotion, he added.

President Kovind went on to say that India has not only manufactured coronavirus vaccines domestically, but it has also set new global records for vaccination administration. As per the press release, he further ssaid, “In a single day, we managed to vaccinate close to 25 million people, and our cumulative coverage will soon cross the one billion marks.”

Thanks to our scientists, India has not only produced the coronavirus vaccines at home but has set new world records in administering vaccines. pic.twitter.com/Q221BqmBh1 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 7, 2021

The President emphasised that healthcare and education are the two professions that provide the twin pillars for a nation's growth.

I believe that two professions which form the twin foundations for the development of a nation are healthcare and education. The Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences combines within itself both of these. pic.twitter.com/wrx5IEe8WD — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 7, 2021

