Prez Kovind: 'Judicial Process Has Become Expensive, Even Beyond The Reach Of Common Man'

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the new building of the Rajasthan High Court in Jodhpur on Saturday, President Ram Nath Kovind expressed concern over the common man’s access to justice. He contended that the judicial process was so expensive that most litigants found it very difficult to approach the High Courts and the Supreme Court. He also pointed out that providing justice to all is one of the objectives mentioned in the Preamble to the Indian Constitution.

President Kovind observed, "The judicial process has become expensive, even beyond the reach of common man due to many reasons, especially in the high court and the Supreme Court where it has become impossible for common litigants.” He added, "Today, can any poor or deprived person come here with his complaint? This question is the most important because in the Preamble to the Constitution, we all have accepted the responsibility of providing justice to all.”

CJI warns against instant action

Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, while speaking at the same function, stated that justice must never take the form of revenge. He made this remark in the context of the recent debate in the country over the police encounter in Hyderabad. While acknowledging that the criminal justice system had to reconsider the time taken for the disposal of a criminal case, he stressed that justice should never be instant. The CJI added that justice loses its character if it became revenge.

CJI Bobde remarked, “We must be aware of the changing perception about the judiciary and litigation. Recent events in the country have sparked off the whole debate with new vigour. There is no doubt that the criminal justice system must reconsider its position, must reconsider its attitudes, towards laxity and towards the eventual time it takes to dispose off the criminal matter. But I don’t think justice can ever be and ought to be instant. And justice must never ever take the form of revenge. I believe justice loses its character if it becomes revenge.”

