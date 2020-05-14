President Kovind To Forego 30% Of His Salary For A Year Amid COVID-19: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind will forego 30% of his salary for a year in view of the COVID-19 crisis and will also defer the purchase of Limousine which was to be used for ceremonial occasions, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said. The announcement comes amid a worsening outlook for the Indian economy and government finances as the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent months-long lockdown bring economic activities to a standstill.

Additionally, the President will be cutting down domestic tours, programmes in order to follow social distancing and minimise expenditure, Rashtrapati Bhavan said. President has also asked Rashtrapati Bhavan officials to economise expenditure and dovetail saved money to combat COVID-19.

Rashtrapati Bhavan to support ‘Self-Reliant India’ movement through greater flow of resources towards COVID-19. The Rashtrapati Bhavan will undertake several measures to reduce its expenditure.



Details: https://t.co/0nVLkZPVD9 #AatmanirbharBharat — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 14, 2020

READ | FM Extends I-T Return Filing Deadline Till Nov 30; TDS, TCS Slashed By 25% Till March '21

Centre cuts pay

In April this year, the Central Government had decided to slash salaries of Members of Parliament and Union Cabinet Ministers by 30% for one year in the wake of the pandemic. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had informed that the Union Cabinet has approved an Ordinance amending the salary, allowances, and pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30% w.e.f. April 1 for a year.

"The President, Vice President, Governors of States have voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. The money will go to the Consolidated Fund of India," Prakash Javadekar had then said.

The money saved by the public exchequer will be used in the government's fight against the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent fallout on the economy, the government had said.

(Inputs from PTI)

(Photo credit: PTI)

READ | BIG: MPs, Cabinet Mins' Salaries Cut By 30% For One Year; Prez, VP, Guvs Volunteer Too