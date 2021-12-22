President Kovind To visit Hyderabad From Dec 29 To Jan 3 For Customary Southern Sojourn

President Ram Nath Kovind will travel to Hyderabad for a traditional Southern visit from December 29 to January 3, 2022. During his visit, he will stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, one of the Presidential Retreats. According to a state government statement, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar met with officials from several departments on Tuesday to discuss the arrangements for the President's Southern Sojourn.

"Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a coordination meeting with the officials of various Heads of the department in connection with the arrangements to be made for the Hon'ble President's Southern Sojourn at Rastrapathi Nilayam from 29-12-2021 to 3-1-2022 at BRKR Bhavan today," it said.

President Kovind to visit Hyderabad

According to the statement, the Chief Secretary directed authorities to work together to create "perfect" arrangements for the President's visit. The President's visit to Hyderabad should be viewed as an opportunity to boost the Telangana government's status and global recognition. As a result, officials have been asked to collaborate with all ministries in order to minimise any gaps in the plans and make the President's visit as comfortable as possible, according to the announcement.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam building, which is located in Bolarum, was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad following India's independence and given over to the President's Secretariat. This edifice, which was built in 1860, has a total land area of 90 acres. It is a single-story structure with 11 rooms on the first floor. At least once a year, the President pays a visit to the Rashtrapati Nilayam and performs official business from there. It also serves as a guest home for dignitaries who come to visit. There is a Dining Hall, a Darbar Hall, a Morning Room, and a Cinema Hall, among other things. The kitchen and dining hall are separate structures joined by a tunnel to take food, which is a unique feature of this Rashtrapati Nilayam.

COVID-19 cases in Telangana

On Tuesday, December 21, four more Omicron cases were recorded in Telangana, bringing the state's total number of cases of the new Coronavirus strain to 24. According to a state health department bulletin, three of the four new Omicron cases are passengers who arrived at the international airport here from countries other than those identified at risk by the Centre, and one is a contact of a positive case. It stated that the results of 13 samples' Omicron status are pending.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 172 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 6,79,892, with one more death bringing the death toll to 4,016. With 188 persons recovering from COVID-19, the number of recoveries outnumbered new cases. A total of 6,72,251 recoveries have been made to date. According to the bulletin, there were 3,625 active cases.

With inputs from PTI

Image: PTI