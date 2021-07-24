President Kovind To Visit J&K, Ladakh; Will Participate In Kargil Vijay Diwas Event

President of India Ram Nath Kovind will undertake a four-day visit to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh from July 25 to July 28, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Saturday. During his visit, the President will pay homage to the Kargil Bravehearts. He will also address the 19th annual convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar.

President Kovind, who is also the supreme commander of the Armed Forces, will participate in the Kargil Vijay Diwas programme on Monday, July 26, at Drass War Memorial Kargil.

About the President's visit

"On July 26, 2021, the President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces during the Kargil Conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Dras (Ladakh) on the 22nd Anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas. On July 27, 2021, the President will grace and address the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar," the statement said.

Defence expert Brigadier V Mahalingam (Retired), speaking to Republic TV, said that the President's visit will inspire young Indian Army jawans. Wing Commander Praful Bakshi (Retd) also believed that this visit will send a strong message to Pakistan and China. In 2019, the President was scheduled to lay a wreath at the War Memorial. However, his visit was called off as his flight was unable to take off due to dab weather in Srinagar.

Kargil War

On Monday, July 26, India will observe the 22nd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas or 'Operation Vijay', which marks the triumph of Indian armed forces over Pakistani troops in Kargil on July 26, 1999. During the winter of 1998-99, Pakistan was sending its troops and terrorists into the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC). When the intrusion came to light in May, India launched Operation Vijay, a mobilisation of 200,000 Indian Armed forces to reclaim its territories. However, due to mountainous terrain near about 30,000 Indian troops, including from the Paramilitary and air force, were deployed in the conflict zone. While Pakistan had a strategic advantage in the conflict, the Indian troops were able to reclaim their posts in a three months battle.