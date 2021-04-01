President Kovind Tweets On 'amazing Dedication Of Doctors' As He Recovers From Surgery

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday conveyed via a tweet that he has been recovering well after he underwent bypass surgery, and thanked the doctors at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi. The hospital issued a brief statement in which it said that 75-year-old Ram Nath Kovind has "undergone a successful bypass surgery."



Two days after the surgery, the President tweeted "I’ve been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I’m touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me a speedy recovery. It’s difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!"

Leaders wish President Ram Nath Kovind 'speedy recovery'

Many prominent faces of the Bharatiya Janata Party including the Prime Minister expressed relief and wished the president a speedy recovery. In a statement issued over President Kovind's surgery, the AIIMS hospital had said "The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind has been shifted to AIIMS (Delhi)... post investigations, doctors have advised him to undergo a planned bypass procedure... The President's health is stable and he is under the care of the experts at the AIIMS," PTI reported.



The Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli also tweeted "I wish for a speedy recovery and wellness to President of India H.E. Shri Ram Nath Kovind after a successful bypass surgery today." The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan wrote "My best wishes for a speedy and full recovery Rashtrapati Ji. Hope you gain strength and feel better soon!"

