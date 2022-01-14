President Kovind, VP Naidu Wish Speedy Recovery To Those Injured In Train Derailment

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu expressed grief over the derailment of an express train in West Bengal and wished speedy recovery to those injured.

At least five people were killed and more than 45 injured when 12 coaches of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express train derailed and some overturned near Domohani in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.

"The derailment of coaches of the Bikaner-Guhawati Express near New Maynaguri, West Bengal is distressing. My thoughts and prayers are with the affected passengers and their families. I wish speedy recovery to the injured, Kovind tweeted.

Vice President Naidu said he was deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the train accident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

(Image: PTI/RepublicWorld/ANI)