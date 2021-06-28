President Kovind, Wife Savita Kovind Reach Lucknow On 2-day Visit To Uttar Pradesh

On Monday, June 28, President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife arrived at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh after an estimated 90-minute journey from Kanpur. The President was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

President's two-day schedule

The President has arrived in Lucknow on a two-day visit and will return to Delhi by plane. He and his wife will be staying at Raj Bhavan where he will hold discussions with various dignitaries.

Today evening, a high-tea with the Chief Justice of Allahabad high court Justice Sanjay Yadav and senior judges will be attended by Ram Nath Kovind.

On Tuesday, June 29, the President will lay the foundation stone to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar cultural centre. He will be laying the foundation stone at an event at Lok Sabha.

President's nostalgic moment

On Sunday, June 27, President Kovind visited his native village Paraunkh and in an emotional gesture, bowed and touched the ground to pay respects to his birth land.

During his visit to Paraunkh village, he said, "I had never imagined even in my dreams that an ordinary boy like me from the village would get the privilege of discharging the responsibilities of the highest office of the country. But our democratic system has shown this by doing it".

Presidents visits to Uttar Pradesh

On June 25, President Ram Nath Kovind took a train journey to visit his native village in Uttar Pradesh after 15 years. The President boarded a special train from Safdarjung railway station in Delhi and visited his birthplace Paraunkh in Kanpur on June 27.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal and Railway Board Chairman and CEO Suneet Sharma were also present at the station when President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife boarded the special train for his native place in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh

In an official statement, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "The train will make two stop-overs, at Jhinjhak and Rura of Kanpur Dehat, where the President will interact with his old acquaintances from his school days and from early days of his social service."

(Image credit: REPUBLICWORLD.COM)