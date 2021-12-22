President Kovind Witnesses Operational Demonstration By Southern Naval Command In Kochi

President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed an operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi and will pay a visit to Vikrant Cell at the naval station on Wednesday, December 22. President Kovind is on a four-day visit to Kerala from December 21 to 24, 2021. Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammed Khan welcomed President Ram Nath Kovind to Kannur earlier on Tuesday. Kerala Governor was also present to witness the operational demonstration by the Southern Naval Command in Kochi.

At the Southern Naval Command's Operations Demonstration on Wednesday, daredevil talents and daring armed operations were on display. The event demonstrated the Indian Navy's formidable capabilities and provided insight into maritime operations. MARCOS (Marine Commandos) conducted a simulated battle beach reconnaissance and assault using the inflatable watercraft Gemini, followed by the presentation of the programme brochure to the Chief Guest, President Ram Nath Kovind.

Southern Naval Command conducts 'Operation Demonstration' today

Special operations by MARCOS from the air and water, simulations of VBSS (visit, board, search, and seizure) operations, and helobatics by ALH and Chetak helicopters, including SAR (Search and Rescue) and a 'Slithering Ops' exercise, were all part of an hour-long display. The MARCOS' fast-paced Special Forces activities, which included stealthy entrance into the combat zone and demolition of an offshore enemy installation, were the highlight of the day. Also, a squad of around 30 troops from INS Dronacharya demonstrated weapon handling skills in a 'continuity drill.'

On the first day of his visit to Kerala, President Kovind spoke at the Central University of Kerala's fifth convocation at Kasargod. "Education, as Sri Narayan Guru reminded us, may enhance the quality of the student's life and hence of society," Ram Nath Kovind stated.

Meanwhile, on the third day of his visit to Kerala, President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a statue of PN Panicker in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital. In the evening, he will offer prayers at Thiruvananthapuram's Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple and stay at the Raj Bhavan. The President will return to Delhi on December 24, according to officials.

