President Kovind's Health Improves After Bypass Surgery, Shifted Out Of ICU

President Ram Nath Kovind, who recently underwent bypass surgery in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi after complaining of chest discomfort, has now shifted to a special room from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Rashtrapati Bhavan informed that President's health has been continuously improving and the doctors are monitoring the condition. The doctors recommended the 75-year-old leader take proper rest.

President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 3, 2021

The Rashtrapati Bhavan official statement noted, "President Kovind was shifted from the ICU to a special room in the AIIMS today. His health has been improving continuously. Doctors are constantly monitoring his condition and have advised him to take rest."

The President's Secretariat announced on March 27 that President Ram Nath Kovind, who was referred to AIIMS, Delhi in the afternoon of the same day for additional health investigations, will have scheduled bypass surgery on March 30 as suggested by experts. President Kovind's surgery was conducted on March 30 by experts from AIIMS Delhi.

On April 1, in the Rashtrapati Bhavan statement, the President said, "I’ve been recovering well after the bypass surgery, thanks to the amazing dedication of the doctors and caregivers. I’m touched by messages, from citizens and leaders from India and abroad, wishing me a speedy recovery. It’s difficult to express in words my gratitude to you all!"

The President expressed gratitude to those who inquired about his condition and prayed for his good health in a statement released by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The tweet read, "The President has been under observation after a routine medical checkup. He thanks all who enquired about his health and wished him well."

President Ram Nath Kovind was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi on March 27 after complaining of chest pains. According to the doctors' advice, he had undergone several check-ups. A medical bulletin by the Army Hospital stated, "Hon’ble President of India, visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-ups and is under observation. His condition is stable."

