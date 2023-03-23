President Murmu Asks All Stakeholders To Come Together To Achieve TB Free India

Asserting that tuberculosis affects millions all over the world, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday asked all stakeholders to come together to achieve 'TB free India'.

In a message on the eve of the World Tuberculosis Day, which is observed every year on March 24, she said the country’s collective endeavour to combat the disease is amply reflected in the national campaign by organising equitable, affordable and accessible healthcare systems that will benefit all sections of the society.

"TB Day serves as an opportunity to raise public awareness about adverse health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis (TB), and to accelerate efforts to put an end to the global TB epidemic. TB affects millions all over the world," the president said.

"I urge all stakeholders to come together to achieve a TB free India. Let us re-dedicate ourselves towards achieving this goal," she added.

On the occasion of the World Tuberculosis Day, I commend the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Stop TB Partnership, for organising the 'One World TB Summit' on March 24, 2023, the president added.