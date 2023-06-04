President Murmu Begins Her First State Visit; Leaves For 6-day Visit To Suriname, Serbia

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, June 4, left the national capital for a six-day visit to Suriname and Serbia. Notably, this is President Murmu’s first state visit since assuming office in July 2022. President Murmu will travel to Suriname and Serbia from June 4 to 9.

The Indian President will be in Suriname on a state visit till June 6 at the invitation of Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi. The visit holds a historical significance as the President will be the chief guest at the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the arrival of Indians in Suriname.

President Droupadi Murmu departs for visit to Suriname and Serbia. This is her first State Visit since assuming the office of the President of India. pic.twitter.com/uRuWvb8pou — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 3, 2023

President Murmu is accompanied by Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Member of Parliament, Shrimati Rama Devi as well as an official delegation.

“The President will participate in a number of activities to commemorate the arrival of Indians in Suriname and visit the sites associated with their history in that country. The President will also interact with the Indian community,” MEA Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar said.

Notably, the last presidential visit from India to Suriname was in 2018. “India, Suriname relations are warm and friendly and acquire special significance on account of the Indian diaspora, which is over 27 per cent of the Suriname population,” the MEA Secretary (East) added.

(With ANI inputs)