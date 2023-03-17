President Murmu Dials Nepalese Counterpart Poudel, Discusses Ways To Advance Cooperation

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday spoke to her new Nepalese counterpart and congratulated him on assuming the office of the President and discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries.

President Droupadi Murmu had a telephonic conversation with Rt. Hon. President Ram Chandra Paudel of Nepal. She congratulated him on assuming the office of the President, and discussed ways to further strengthen the unique India-Nepal friendship. 🇮🇳🇳🇵https://t.co/KWwYxlVPIB March 17, 2023

President Murmu, who is presently on tour in Kerala, called up President Paudel and both leaders noted the unique and multi-faceted relations between Nepal and India, according to the Indian Embassy here.

“They also discussed ways to further advance bilateral cooperation and strengthen the strong bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries,” it said.

"The President expressed confidence that under the guidance of Poudel, India-Nepal bilateral relations would reach even greater heights,” the mission said.

Senior Nepali Congress leader Poudel on Monday took the oath of office and secrecy as Nepal's third President. Poudel, 78, replaced Bidya Devi Bhandari, whose term ended on March 12.