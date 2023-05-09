Last Updated:

President Murmu Expresses Grief Over Death Of 15 People In MP Bus Accident

Press Trust Of India
President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu condoled loss of lives in MP bus accident. (Image: PTI)


President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh.

Fifteen people were killed and over 20 others injured after a bus fell from a bridge on a dry river bed in Khargone district of the state on Tuesday morning.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of several casualties in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

