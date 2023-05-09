President Murmu Expresses Grief Over Death Of 15 People In MP Bus Accident

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a bus accident in Madhya Pradesh.

Fifteen people were killed and over 20 others injured after a bus fell from a bridge on a dry river bed in Khargone district of the state on Tuesday morning.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of several casualties in the bus accident in Khargone, Madhya Pradesh. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish speedy recovery to those injured," Murmu tweeted in Hindi.