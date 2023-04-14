President Murmu Extends Greetings On Ambedkar Jayanti, Recalls His Ideals & Mantra

On the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended her greetings.

Taking to Twitter, Murmu said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar."

"A symbol of knowledge and prodigy, Dr. Ambedkar worked untiringly, even in adverse circumstances, as an educationist, legal expert, economist, politician, and social reformer, spreading knowledge for the welfare of the nation. His basic mantra—educate, - Educate, Organize and struggle to bring the deprived community into the mainstream of society, will always remain relevant," she added.

I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. pic.twitter.com/gQDjMxPGrL — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 14, 2023

"On this occasion, let us take a pledge to adopt the ideals and life values of Dr. Ambedkar and keep moving forward for creating an egalitarian and prosperous nation and society," President Murmu stated.

About BR Ambedkar

Born in 1891 in a Dalit family in Maharashtra, BR Ambedkar rose from a humble background to become a leading voice of the marginalised people during the freedom struggle and is credited with introducing several social reforms. He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society. Dr Ambedkar also headed the committee drafting the Constitution of India. He passed away on December 6, 1956.

(With agency inputs)